India vs England: Variations Essential in White-ball Cricket, Says Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar played a huge part as India beat England by seven runs in the third and the last ODI to win the ODI series 2-1. While Shardul picked up four wickets in 10 overs, Bhuvneshwar scalped three wickets himself. Shardul was also effective with the bat as he scored a 21-ball 30 to help India to the match-winning total.

After the win, the duo got together in a candid chat after India’s thrilling win over England in the final ODI in Pune on Sunday and revealed some secrets of their success.

“When I came to bowl 3 wickets had already gone, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler seemed like they were in good form. I tried to take their wickets because they bat very deep.

“It is essential to bring in the variations in white-ball cricket. I try to bring in the cutters, slower-ball bouncers, etc to outfox the batsmen.

“We knew the batting lineup is strong and they will punish us if we don’t bowl well. Especially with this team,” Shardul told Bhuvneshwar.

Asked if he is still thinking about making a comeback in Tests, Bhuvneshwar replied: “Of course, red-ball cricket is on my radar. I will prepare to keep the red ball in mind. Although what kind of team will be selected for Test matches is an entirely different scenario.

“My workload management and training during IPL will be keeping the red ball in mind because I know there’s a lot of Tests ahead and my priority still is Test cricket. So from my end, I will do everything to get ready for the Test series,” the UP seamer said during the virtual conference after India beat England by seven runs to clinch the series 2-1.

Batting first, India set a target of 330 runs for England. India were on top when they came out to defend the total as England were reduced to 95/4. However, inspiring innings by Sam Curran, who made 95 not out, had put India under pressure in the latter part of the match but the hosts held their nerves and managed to defend 329 in the final over.