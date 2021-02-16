- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
India vs England: 'Vera Level, Vera Level' - Watch Virat Kohli Encouraging R Ashwin in Tamil
Ashwin, from Chennai, had a dream game in front of his home crowd which cheered every move of his on the field. Virat Kohli too was egging the bowler on in Tamil, shouting 'vera level, vera level Ash'
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 16, 2021, 2:47 PM IST
R Ashwin was one of the main heroes of India's victory in the second Test against England in Chennai, having contributed with eight wickets and a special century that helped India level the series.
Virat Kohli Lauds 'Superb Character and Fighting Spirit on Display' After Second Test
Ashwin, from Chennai, had a dream game in front of his home crowd which cheered every move of his on the field, with bat or ball. Constant encouragement for the local hero was one of the highlights of the game, with Ashwin himself saying he felt like a hero through the game.
Captain Virat Kohli Matches MS Dhoni's Impeccable Home Record With Chepauk Win
The encouragement wasn't restricted to the stadium. India captain Virat Kohli too was egging the bowler on in Tamil, shouting 'vera level, vera level Ash' (different level) as Ashwin bowled to Ben Stokes. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant tried following suit too.
Watch video:
KOHLI: வேற லெவல்வேற லெவல் Ash
உண்மையாவே இது வேற லெவல் Video
களத்தில் பந்துவீசி கொண்டிருக்கும் @ashwinravi99 ஐ தமிழ் வார்த்தை மூலம் Encourage செய்யும் @imVkohli & சக வீரர்கள்#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/utnNoELgdK
— Star Sports Tamil (@StarSportsTamil) February 16, 2021
Speaking after the game, Kohli, who was seen constantly egging the crowd on through the game, insisted on the importance of spectators at venues.
"It was a bit strange in the first game to be playing at home with empty stands. We were pretty flat on the first two days over there to be pretty honest, myself included, didn't pick up energy on the field," he said at the post-match presentation. "But from the second innings onwards in the first game, we picked up and were on the money in terms of our body language. The crowds make a big difference, this game was an example of the grit and determination this side shows and the crowd is a big part of that. Chennai crowd are very intelligent, they understand their cricket really well. In a 15-20 minute period where the bowler needs the support of the crowd, it is my responsibility to involve everyone and bring in the crowd. If I am running in to bowl in this heat, I need people to motivate me."
Man of the match Ashwin too was pleased with the response from the crowd.
"As an eight year old I have come here on these very stands to watch cricket, wondering if I will be allowed in. I have played four Test matches here and easily this is the most special. I get a hero's feeling. In Covid times this knowledgeable crowd came out in big numbers without worrying about anything. They were 1-0 without the crowd, and we made it 1-1 with them. There will be crowd in Ahmedabad and hopefully we can take it forward."
