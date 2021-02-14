India vs England: Video Highlights - Virat Kohli's Whistlepodu, Ravichandran Ashwin's Fifer & Rishabh Pant's Amazing Catch Here are some of the highlights of the day in our video highlights copy from day 2 of the second Test match between India and England.

Kohli does a 'Whistlepodu'

You dare not expect some fun on the field when King Kohli himself is on it. The crowd was getting a bit subdued as England staved off some initial challenge after going four down in the first session. And that is when India skipper Virat Kohli stepped in. He asked the crowd to make some noise and when they didn't listen, he himself made the noise. Crowd quickly got behind him.

Ashwin Picks Five

P.E.A.C.H! Absolute magic from @ashwinravi99 on his homeground at Chepauk as he lets one past Ben Stokes' bat to hit the timber. @Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia Watch how the off-spinner scalped that wicket https://t.co/rFxCo8Aa2H pic.twitter.com/F9oVEz2mJx — BCCI (@BCCI) February 14, 2021

India had stretched their lead over 240 against England on Day 2 of the second Test match at Chepauk and the biggest reason behind this, Ravichandran Ashwin. He accounted for five wickets and helped Engand bundle out for 134. This gave India a crucial 195 run lead.

Pant's Stunner Behind the Wickets

Rishabh Pant the batsman is too good for a debate, but Rishabh Pant the wicket-keeper? Well those of you who though he can't be a good keeper, do have a look at this video.

A flying catch from @RishabhPant17 A wicket off his first ball in Test cricket in India for Mohammed Siraj ✅ What a wicket combo England lose their sixth wicket! #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/AEkb4H3wgI — BCCI (@BCCI) February 14, 2021

Axar Gets his First

No doubt, this was a big big moment for young Axar Patel. The spinner from Gujarat made his ODI debut back in 2014 but had to wait for a long long time to make his Test debut. We are glad it came and with it came his maiden wicket.

By the day ended India had a lead of 249. The first hour on Day 2 belonged to England who picked the last four Indian wickets to fall for just 29 more runs in the day. While Rishabh Pant again impressed with the bat with a fine unbeaten 58 off 77 deliveries - a knock that included 7 fours and 3 sixes - the lower-order crumbled without any contribution. Moeen Ali was expensive going at above 4 runs per over but returned with 4 wickets. Olly Stone was the most impressive fast bowler for the visitors and bagged three wickets.

England had a terrible start as Ishant Sharma trapped Rory Burns leg before wicket in the very first over of the innings. From then on it was the Ashwin and Axar show. With the wicket offering sharp turn and bounce and exploding with puffs of dust very often, the Indian spin duo were all over the England batsmen who looked all at sea against them. Ashwin got the big wicket of Dom Sibley who has been magnificent in his last few innings in Asia - the opener becoming the first batsman in the innings to fall to the sweep.