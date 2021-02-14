- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
India vs England: Video Highlights - Virat Kohli's Whistlepodu, Ravichandran Ashwin's Fifer & Rishabh Pant's Amazing Catch
Here are some of the highlights of the day in our video highlights copy from day 2 of the second Test match between India and England.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 14, 2021, 5:40 PM IST
Kohli does a 'Whistlepodu'
When in Chennai, you #WhistlePodu! #TeamIndia skipper @imVkohli egging the Chepauk crowd on & they do not disappoint. @Paytm #INDvENG
Follow the match https://t.co/Hr7Zk2kjNC pic.twitter.com/JR6BfvRqtZ
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 14, 2021
You dare not expect some fun on the field when King Kohli himself is on it. The crowd was getting a bit subdued as England staved off some initial challenge after going four down in the first session. And that is when India skipper Virat Kohli stepped in. He asked the crowd to make some noise and when they didn't listen, he himself made the noise. Crowd quickly got behind him.
Ashwin Picks Five
P.E.A.C.H!
Absolute magic from @ashwinravi99 on his homeground at Chepauk as he lets one past Ben Stokes' bat to hit the timber. @Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia
Watch how the off-spinner scalped that wicket https://t.co/rFxCo8Aa2H pic.twitter.com/F9oVEz2mJx
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 14, 2021
India had stretched their lead over 240 against England on Day 2 of the second Test match at Chepauk and the biggest reason behind this, Ravichandran Ashwin. He accounted for five wickets and helped Engand bundle out for 134. This gave India a crucial 195 run lead.
Pant's Stunner Behind the Wickets
Rishabh Pant the batsman is too good for a debate, but Rishabh Pant the wicket-keeper? Well those of you who though he can't be a good keeper, do have a look at this video.
A flying catch from @RishabhPant17
A wicket off his first ball in Test cricket in India for Mohammed Siraj ✅
What a wicket combo
England lose their sixth wicket! #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/AEkb4H3wgI
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 14, 2021
Axar Gets his First
No doubt, this was a big big moment for young Axar Patel. The spinner from Gujarat made his ODI debut back in 2014 but had to wait for a long long time to make his Test debut. We are glad it came and with it came his maiden wicket.
Big scalp on Test debut for @akshar2026! 👍 👏#TeamIndia pick their third wicket as Joe Root departs. 👌👌 @Paytm #INDvENG
Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/Hr7Zk2kjNC pic.twitter.com/Xfsxmfa6FV
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 14, 2021
By the day ended India had a lead of 249. The first hour on Day 2 belonged to England who picked the last four Indian wickets to fall for just 29 more runs in the day. While Rishabh Pant again impressed with the bat with a fine unbeaten 58 off 77 deliveries - a knock that included 7 fours and 3 sixes - the lower-order crumbled without any contribution. Moeen Ali was expensive going at above 4 runs per over but returned with 4 wickets. Olly Stone was the most impressive fast bowler for the visitors and bagged three wickets.
England had a terrible start as Ishant Sharma trapped Rory Burns leg before wicket in the very first over of the innings. From then on it was the Ashwin and Axar show. With the wicket offering sharp turn and bounce and exploding with puffs of dust very often, the Indian spin duo were all over the England batsmen who looked all at sea against them. Ashwin got the big wicket of Dom Sibley who has been magnificent in his last few innings in Asia - the opener becoming the first batsman in the innings to fall to the sweep.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking