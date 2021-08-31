India vs England: Vinod Kambli Gets Brutally Trolled for Tweeting , 'If I Was the Captain..'

Team India suffered a massive innings defeat at the hands of England in the third Test at Leeds, with series now tied at 1-1. India had a collapse in the first innings as they were bundled out for a paltry 78, after opting to bat first. Even in the second innings, on the fourth day India lost eight wickets for just 63 runs.

This brought to the fore India’s weakness in the batting department, which has been hampering their chances for long. Former India batsman Vinod Kambli too gave his opinion as to what Virat Kohli should do now.

He wrote on Twitter, “#INDvENG Its time to rest Ajinkya and get @surya_14kumar. instead of playing four fast bowlers get in ashwin and if i was the captain I will talk to every individual players regarding the middle order batsmen and boost their confidence."

But the supporters of the Indian team trolled Kambli for this.

Mumbai lobby. This is so shameful! "India" Has lost. Can we keep state bias aside?? Sky deserves to be in the fray but mayank, vihari are ahead in pecking order. And this is coming from a guy who wants sky at 4 in wc. Be neutral. India first. Mumbai later. Mr kambli. — Rex Scl (@RajatSh60109429) August 28, 2021

Ok ..time for you to get off this platform! And if suryakumar yadav also nicks one to the keeper/slips who do you replace him with..Shreyas Iyer ???— Akhilesh Agarwal (@akhileshagarw) August 29, 2021

Rahane has been our best test batsman since the past 2 yrs. You can't simply drop a legend bcuz of one failure. I would rather drop Rohit/ Pujara.Rahane is important for the middle order.— Sumeet💫 (@cricking333) August 28, 2021

Too early to bring surya. Ashwin will come but we still need four pacers to attack, and what if the captain who's gonna boost middle order's confidence is one of them who requires boost himself.— Harshiit (@_offthemark_) August 28, 2021

The fourth Test match between the two teams starts on September 2 at the Oval. It is emerging that India might rest Ishant Sharma and go in with R Ashwin for the Test.

