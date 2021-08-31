CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs England: Vinod Kambli Gets Brutally Trolled for Tweeting , 'If I Was the Captain..'
2-MIN READ

India vs England: Vinod Kambli Gets Brutally Trolled for Tweeting , 'If I Was the Captain..'

Vinod Kambli has been trolled for his recent post.

Vinod Kambli has been trolled for his recent post.

Former India batsman Vinod Kambli too gave his opinion as to what Virat Kohli should do now.

Team India suffered a massive innings defeat at the hands of England in the third Test at Leeds, with series now tied at 1-1. India had a collapse in the first innings as they were bundled out for a paltry 78, after opting to bat first. Even in the second innings, on the fourth day India lost eight wickets for just 63 runs.

This brought to the fore India’s weakness in the batting department, which has been hampering their chances for long. Former India batsman Vinod Kambli too gave his opinion as to what Virat Kohli should do now.

He wrote on Twitter, “#INDvENG Its time to rest Ajinkya and get @surya_14kumar. instead of playing four fast bowlers get in ashwin and if i was the captain I will talk to every individual players regarding the middle order batsmen and boost their confidence."

RELATED NEWS

But the supporters of the Indian team trolled Kambli for this.

The fourth Test match between the two teams starts on September 2 at the Oval. It is emerging that India might rest Ishant Sharma and go in with R Ashwin for the Test.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Tags
first published:August 31, 2021, 10:03 IST