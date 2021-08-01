India vs England: Virat Kohli' 8k, Ashwin and Bumrah's 100, and Other Milestones in Upcoming Series

India’s Test series against England is set to start on August 4 in Nottingham. The rivalry often produces some sparkling cricket, although it’s the home team that has often won in recent times. That could change though, given India’s strength this time around.

Let’s take a look at the upcoming milestones that could come up in this five Test series.

Virat Kohli

The Indian captain goes past some record or the other every time he bats, and there are plenty of milestones for him to cross this tour as well. Kohli is on 7547 runs currently in Test cricket, and is 453 runs away from 8000 mark. India will hope he breaches that in these five Tests.

Kohli is on 70 centuries in international cricket, and has been there for quite a while. His last Test century was against Bangladesh in 2019. Kohli has a chance to go past Ricky Ponting’s tally of 70 centuries and become the second highest in the list behind Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli has 1742 runs against England in 23 Tests. Another 258 runs will take him to 2000 runs, and past Rahul Dravid’s tally of 1950 against the opponent.

Tendulkar and Dravid have made seven centuries each against England. Kohli has five, and if he makes three more, will go past the legendary duo.

Kohli also has 90 catches in Tests, and has a chance of scoring a century there.

Ajinkya Rahane

The Indian vice-captain has 4647 runs in Tests from 74 matches. The 5000 mark is just 353 runs away.

Rahane has 96 catches in Tests. A century is there for the taking.

Rohit Sharma has 2679 runs in Tests, 321 away from 3000.

Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has 83 Test wickets with a shot at 100 not too far away. He could become the fastest Indian pacer to reach the milestone. Bumrah has played 20 Tests, while the record is held by Kapil Dev (25 Tests).

R Ashwin needs 12 wickets to become the first Indian with 100 wickets against England.

Ravindra Jadeja is 15 away from 2000 Test runs.

Mohammed Shami is 16 away 200 Test wickets.

Joe Root is 286 away from 9000 Test runs

Stuart Broad is 2 away from 150 Tests.

