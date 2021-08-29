We celebrated the historic Test series win in Australia and the victory at Lord’s in the ongoing five-match series against England, but between these moments of success lies a bigger failure – performances of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Cheteshwar Pujara. The trio form the core of India’s middle-order, which also comprises wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

While Pujara and Rahane have played 14 Tests each since the beginning of 2020 and average 26.25 and 27.56 runs per innings, Kohli averages a poor 24.68 in 11 Tests. India’s No. 3, 4, and 5 have just one century between them during this period – Rahane’s 112 in Melbourne – when the team has played seven Tests against England, four against Australia, and three against New Zealand.

What makes the failure of India’s best three batsmen even more concerning is they haven’t scored against the top Test teams – a prerequisite to becoming world champions. New Zealand, Australia, and England are ranked first, third and fourth on the ICC Test team rankings, with India at second position.

India’s loss in the third Test at Headingley on Saturday has allowed England to level the series 1-1, with the fourth and fifth matches at The Oval and Manchester turning into deciders. To bag the series, India must win both Tests and go 3-1 up, a feat they have never achieved in England. In the 19 Test series India have played in England before this, only once have they won two Tests in a series. India beat England 2-0 in a three-match series in 1986.

RAHANE OUT, SURYAKUMAR IN? NEED OF THE HOUR

If India are to make the ongoing Test series their most successful in England, they must make changes to their playing 11.

As knee-jerk and alarming as it may sound, the team management should drop Rahane. While he has scored the second most-highest runs (630) among the middle-order trio since January 2020, India’s vice-captain has been inconsistent. Other than a fighting century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), to turn the tide in India’s favour in that series, Rahane has had a string of low scores.

In the current series, he has had no answers to the swinging ball, getting caught behind or in the slips multiple times. Rahane has scored 95 runs in five innings at an average of 19. The No. 5 batting position is a crucial link between the top and the lower-order, but Rahane has been unable to bridge that gap.

With the younger and more aggressive Suryakumar Yadav knocking on the door for a debut, Rahane’s position has become further untenable. The vice-captaincy can be handed over to Rohit Sharma, who is certain to play the remaining Tests and is already vice-captain of India’s limited-overs team. Sharma is also India’s highest run-scorer since January 2020 with 768 runs in 10 Tests at an average of 45.17.

CAPTAIN KOHLI, GRINDER PUJARA WILL LIVE ANOTHER DAY

Kohli and Pujara, who have scored 469 and 689 runs since January 2020 respectively, will likely play the fourth Test starting September 2.

Kohli being the captain, it is unlikely that he or the team management will want him to sit out in the middle of a series. He, though, has had anything but an unforgettable three matches so far, scoring 124 runs in five innings at an average of 24.80. The Indian captain has been troubled by the pacers, with Kohli’s 2014 problem of fishing outside the off-stump reoccurring on England’s pitches. In that series, Kohli scored just 134 runs in five Tests at an average of 13.40, and in six of the 10 innings was caught by the wicket-keeper or in the slips.

He made adjustments in 2018, when India toured England next, and scored 593 runs in five Tests at an average of 59.30, but the outswinger is back to haunt Kohli in 2021.

Pujara, meanwhile, has just saved his place for the next Test with a gritty 91 in the second innings at Headingley. Criticised for slowing down run-scoring even on relatively flat pitches, and in turn, increasing pressure on his batting partners, Pujara played a counter-attacking innings on Friday. The team management will see this as a positive, given his ability to grind bowlers down if required.

KL RAHUL TO KEEP WICKETS? RADICAL, BUT WHY NOT

Pant was India’s hero in Australia – once almost in Sydney and then who can forget Brisbane – but the wicket-keeper has struggled to bat on the pitches in England. While the Australian pitches have pace and bounce, the ball darts around in England, making it far more difficult to execute the see-the-ball-hit-the-ball brand of cricket Pant plays.

While it may seem radical, but India can experiment with KL Rahul keeping wickets in the fourth Test at The Oval. It’s a tactic India have used in limited-overs cricket in the recent past. Rahul as a wicket-keeper has allowed Kohli to play an extra batsman or bowler, lending balance to the team.

Rahul opening the batting with Sharma and keeping wickets will allow the team management to give Hanuma Vihari a look in. Yadav and Vihari, who can also bowl off-spin, at No. 5 and No. 6 after Rahul, Sharma, Pujara, and Kohli seems a far more solid batting lineup than what India has played with in the first three Tests.

Interestingly, Vihari made his debut at The Oval in 2018 and scored a maiden fifty (56) in his first Test innings. He also picked up 3 wickets in England’s second innings, dismissing both centurions Alastair Cook and Joe Root.

ASHWIN FOR ISHANT? MUST PICK THE BEST BOWLER

India’s bowling attack is currently the best in the world, but what it needs is a little more balance. Kohli’s four-pacer theory when playing away has served India well recently, but it’s time to relook it, especially when India’s best bowler over the past few years has been off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. India need to bring in Ashwin to replace Ishant Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj have looked more effective than Sharma in the second and third Tests and should certainly play both the remaining Tests. Sharma had replaced the injured Shardul Thakur, who played the first match.

Ashwin’s inclusion will also add more depth to India’s batting lineup, with Ravindra Jadeja playing as an all-rounder at No. 7 and the former at No. 8.

If Kohli and the team management still decide to go for four pacers, in case the pitch demands, Thakur can replace Jadeja. A reliable lower-order batsman, which Thakur has proved to be in his short international career, the medium-pacer will ensure India bat down to No. 8, and the team will still have the off-spin of Vihari to fall back upon.

With the series levelled and everything to play for, India and England will head back to London to renew their battle on September 2. Over to The Oval.

