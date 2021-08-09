India vs England: Virat Kohli Back to Lifting Weights as 'Work Never Stops' for Indian Captain

India captain Virat Kohli is one of those freaks who just never stops. The first Test match might be over and the second Test match gets underway in a few days time, but the 32-year-old is back to his daily routine lifting some weights. He tweeted this video with caption, saying: “work never stops"

Kohli was a tad disappointed after his side failed to drive home a win at Trent Bridge. It rained on the final day and at last, the game had to be called off into a draw. Kohli expressed his disappointment. “We were expecting rain on days three and four but it chose to come on day five. It would have been enjoyable to play and watch, but it’s a shame," Kohli said after the match.

“This is exactly what we wanted to do; start strong. On day five we knew we had our chances. We certainly felt like we were on top of the game."

India needed to score 157 runs on the final day but the rain did not allow a single ball to be bowled.

“Getting that lead was crucial, but it’s a shame we couldn’t finish day five. Getting to fifty overnight was important. We just didn’t want to play for survival. Our intent kept us ahead. It’s hard work of three odd weeks for our bowlers with the bat."Kohli added, “We were talking of a lead of 40-odd but we ended up with 95 and those runs were gold dust."

“Most likely this will be our template in this series, but adaptability has been our strength. The conditions and the pace on the wicket needs to be seen, but this team will be our template. England and India have always been a blockbuster, and looking forward to the next Test."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here