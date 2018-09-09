Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Kohli Pips Tendulkar, Lara and Ponting to Become Fastest to 18,000 Runs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 9, 2018, 4:38 PM IST
Kohli Pips Tendulkar, Lara and Ponting to Become Fastest to 18,000 Runs

(Image: AP)

Loading...
India captain Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap during his innings of 49 in the fifth Test against England at Oval. Kohli became the fastest batsman to complete 18,000 international runs, reaching the landmark in just 382 innings. He beat West Indian great Brian Lara who needed 411 innings and Sachin Tendulkar who needed 412 innings to complete the milestone.

TAB1

Not only that, Kohli is also the second youngest player - aged at 29 years and 306 days - to reach the landmark, behind Tendulkar.

Tab2

Only three Indians - Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid - have reached 18,000 international runs. Tendulkar has 34,357 runs with 100 hundreds and 164 half-centuries and tops the list currently. Kohli though has the highest average of all the batsmen who have reached the landmark.

Dravid has 24,208 runs from 509 games with 48 hundreds and 146 fifties while Ganguly has scored 18,575 runs in 424 matches with 38 hundreds and 107 fifties.

Tab3

Kohli has been the standout performer in the series against England so far, scoring 593 runs in nine innings at an average of 65.88 with two hundreds and three fifties. He is way ahead of second-placed Jos Buttler who has scored 349 runs from eight innings.

Related Story

england vs india 2018sachin tendulkarvirat kohli
First Published: September 9, 2018, 4:35 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...