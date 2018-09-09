Kohli Pips Tendulkar, Lara and Ponting to Become Fastest to 18,000 Runs

Loading...
Not only that, Kohli is also the second youngest player - aged at 29 years and 306 days - to reach the landmark, behind Tendulkar.
Only three Indians - Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid - have reached 18,000 international runs. Tendulkar has 34,357 runs with 100 hundreds and 164 half-centuries and tops the list currently. Kohli though has the highest average of all the batsmen who have reached the landmark.
Dravid has 24,208 runs from 509 games with 48 hundreds and 146 fifties while Ganguly has scored 18,575 runs in 424 matches with 38 hundreds and 107 fifties.
Kohli has been the standout performer in the series against England so far, scoring 593 runs in nine innings at an average of 65.88 with two hundreds and three fifties. He is way ahead of second-placed Jos Buttler who has scored 349 runs from eight innings.
First Published: September 9, 2018, 4:35 PM IST