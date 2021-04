India vs England: Virat Kohli Becomes Second Player in History to Complete 10,000 ODI Runs Batting at No.3

Virat Kohli on Friday became only the second player in the history of the game to score over 10,000 runs batting at No.3 position. During the 2nd ODI against England at Pune, the Indian skipper registered his 105th fifty-plus score (62 fifties and 43 hundreds). En route to the knock he completed 10,000 ODI runs and is now second only to Australian great Ricky Ponting, who had scored 12662 runs in 330 innings batting at No.3.

Kohli has opened in six ODIs scoring 161 runs. He has batted at No.3 in 192 ODIs scoring 10046 runs. At No.4 he has 1767 runs from 42 matches and No.5 he has scored 127 runs in five matches. At 6, he has scored an unbeaten 23* and 37 batting at No.7.

Kohli reached the milestone in his 190th ODI innings with an average of over 60. He eventually got out for 66 off 79 balls to Adil Rashid, extending his century drought to 490 days now.

Third on the list of most ODI runs, batting at No.3 is Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara with 9747 runs in 238 innings, followed by Jacques Kallis with 7774 runs in 200 innings and Kane Williamson with 5421 runs in 117 innings. Australia’s Dean Jones is fifth with 5100 runs from 131 innings.

Earlier, Kohli had surpassed former South Africa captain Graeme Smith in the list of most ODI runs scored as captain. Needing 41 runs to surpass Smith’s ODI tally of 5416 runs in 150 ODIs as captain, Kohli got to the milestone in 50 balls. Ponting leads the list with 8497 runs in his 234 ODIs as captain, followed by MS Dhoni with 6641 runs in 200 ODIs as captain. Stephen Fleming and Arjuna Ranatunga are in the third and fourth spots.