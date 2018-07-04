Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 4, 2018, 1:54 AM IST
India vs England: Virat Kohli Breaks Another Record, Becomes Fastest to 2000 T20I Runs

Indian captain Virat Kohli has added yet another feather to his cap after he became the fastest batsman to complete 2000 runs in T20 international cricket. Kohli, completed this achievement once he scored 8 runs while batting against England in the first T20 at Old Trafford.

Kohli, earlier had the chance to reach this landmark against Ireland but could not do so after he was dismissed cheaply in both the T20 internationals scoring just 0 and 9.

Kohli is currently fourth in the all-time list of highest run-getters in T20 cricket behind the New Zealand duo of Martin Guptill (2271 runs) and Brendon McCullum (2140 runs) and Pakistan's veteran middle order batsman Shoaib Malik (2039 runs).

Former Black Caps captain McCullum was the fastest to the 2000-run mark, having reached it in 66 innings. Guptill followed him in 68 innings and Kohli has now raised the bar by achieving this feat in his 56th innings.

First Published: July 4, 2018, 1:15 AM IST

