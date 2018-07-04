India vs England: Virat Kohli Breaks Another Record, Becomes Fastest to 2000 T20I Runs

Kohli, earlier had the chance to reach this landmark against Ireland but could not do so after he was dismissed cheaply in both the T20 internationals scoring just 0 and 9.
Kohli is currently fourth in the all-time list of highest run-getters in T20 cricket behind the New Zealand duo of Martin Guptill (2271 runs) and Brendon McCullum (2140 runs) and Pakistan's veteran middle order batsman Shoaib Malik (2039 runs).
Former Black Caps captain McCullum was the fastest to the 2000-run mark, having reached it in 66 innings. Guptill followed him in 68 innings and Kohli has now raised the bar by achieving this feat in his 56th innings.
Also Watch
-
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
First Published: July 4, 2018, 1:15 AM IST