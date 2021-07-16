India vs England: Virat Kohli & Co Begin Training in Durham, BCCI and Captain Share Pics

The rest of the Indian squad barring Rishabh Pant and training assistant/net bowler Dayanand Garani, who have tested positive for COVID-19, got back to action in Durham ahead of the Test series against England. The squad had assembled in Durham on Thursday and began training today (Friday), ending their three-week rest period. The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared pictures where the team is seen having a jog at the venue.

On Thursday, the BCCI had confirmed that Pant and Garani have tested positive for COVID-19. Bharat Arun, the bowling Coach, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran were determined as close contacts of Garani and have been isolated. The five of them have not joined the training squad.

“The entire Indian contingent including travelling family members and caretakers were administered with the second dose of covid vaccine earlier this month in London. To mitigate any further risks, the Indian contingent is taking the Lateral Flow Test on a daily basis," the BCCI had said in a statement.

India will play a three-day warm up match against Select County XI starting July 20 in Durham. They are also set to play an intra-squad game later in the month.

India’s first Test against England begins on August 4 in Trent Bridge. India had played the final of the ICC World Test Championship last month, where they lost to New Zealand.

