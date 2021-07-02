India vs England: Virat Kohli & Co. to Get Practice Match Ahead of First Test

After the WTC final loss against New Zealand, many experts pointed out that Team India lacked proper match practice. Reports of the Indian players asking for a warm-up game also surfaced. Now it seems like their pleas have been heard as the ECB will arrange for a practice match from July 20-22, upon BCCI’s request.

Even though the opposition for India is not yet decided, but the match will happen after the players are back from the break they got after WTC final. Talking to ANI, a source said, “The BCCI made a request to the ECB for a warm-up match and it will be played from July 20 to 22. The squad will be decided soon."

After the WTC final, Kohli had said, “Well, that doesn’t depend on us. We obviously wanted first-class games, which I believe have not been given to us. I don’t know what the reasons for that are. But yeah, other than that I think our preparation time will be ample for us to be ready for the first Test."

On the other hand, Ever since the WTC final got over, many have spoken about how India skipper Virat Kohli wanted a three-match summit clash. India spinner R Ashwin has opened up on the topic and said that all the talks surrounding Kohli making such requests is ridiculous. It was only when Michael Atherton probed Kohli over the topic, that the latter spoke about it.

“I happened to hear people saying that Virat Kohli asked for three Tests to be played for the WTC Final but it is ridiculous. After the match got over, Michael Atherton had asked what could be done differently in the WTC. Virat replied in a particular context that if three matches are played, then adaptability and come back for a team are possible. Kohli did not demand anything,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

