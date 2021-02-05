India vs England (TEST)

India vs England: Virat Kohli Comes to Joe Root's Aid, Gets Lauded for 'Spirit of Cricket' Virat Kohli soon rushed to his counterpart and helped stretch his legs which gave Root some relief. Soon after King Kohli was lauded on social media for showing sportsmanship.

England captain Joe Root who scored a scintillating century against India on day 1 of the first Test match in Chennai batted long hours on Friday and as a result got cramps by the time penultimate over of the day was getting bowled. He slog swept Ravichandran Ashwin and soon fell down with agony.

Meanwhile earlier in the day Joe Root led from the front as he grounded the hosts with a superb century in the first Test in Chennai. Incidentally, this was also his hundredth Test and hence the moment became even more special. Root worked Washington Sundar towards Fine Leg and ran the single to complete a milestone which will see him in the company of greats like Colin Cowdrey and Ricky Ponting.

Englishmen Cowdrey was the first cricketer to score a hundred in the hundredth Test match back in 1968. His feat was followed by other cricketers namely: Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith, and Hashim Amla. Root is the third Englishmen to achieve this feat after Cowdrey and Alec Stewart. Meanwhile, there were only ten instances in the history of the game where a batsman has got a century in his hundredth Test. Ricky Ponting even went one step ahead and managed to get hundreds in both the innings of his hundredth Test.

Earlier in the day Root received a cap from team-mate Ben Stokes for featuring in his milestone 100th Test in the first match of the series against India. The stylish right-hander was handed the special cap by star all-rounder Stokes prior to the start of the Test at the M A Chidambaram stadium.