India vs England (TEST)

India vs England: Virat Kohli Does an MS Dhoni & Helps Cramped Joe Root, BCCI Lauds 'Class Act' Virat Kohli was compared to former India skipper MS Dhoni who had done something similar during an ODI against South Africa in 2015.

England captain Joe Root who scored a scintillating century against India on day 1 of the first Test match in Chennai batted long hours on Friday and as a result got cramps by the time penultimate over of the day was getting bowled. He slog swept Ravichandran Ashwin and soon fell down with agony. Virat Kohli soon rushed to his counterpart and helped stretch his legs which gave Root some relief. Soon after, Kohli was lauded on social media for showing sportsmanship and upholding the spirit of cricket. Soon after, he was compared to former India skipper MS Dhoni who had done something similar during an ODI against South Africa in 2015.

Speaking to media in a virtual interaction after day's play on Friday, Root said he would be ready for more on Saturday. "Yeah, I am ready for more tomorrow…hopefully get back, a bit frustrating, very kind of Virat (Kohli) to help me out (with cramps), good sportsmanship from him…It's just like a long day and then after a few overs I get some fluids and cooled down."

About the surface and felt how many runs could be scored, Root said: "We have got to look and try and get as many as we can 600-700 if we can, really trying to make most of the first innings make it good and those four overs trying to work quickly.

"So if we can bat into whole of tomorrow or maybe day three then things could speed up quite quickly for us and you never know what can happen for that point onwards…" Root was in red hot form in the preceding series against Sri Lanka but said the conditions can't be compared to India.

"..It has been a really impressive start for us and we got to make it count and that is going to be the challenge for this tour, we need to bat long periods of time in these conditions.

"Different challenges, I think in Sri Lanka, there was obviously a little bit more lateral moment, more spin, while here it was more trying to counter the bounce initially against the spinners and obviously challenging reverse swing from the seamers.

"So it was very different and it's always difficult to try put two against each other," he added.