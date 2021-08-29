India vs England: Virat Kohli Exercises Restraint in Post-Match Press Conference; WATCH

After being on the receiving end for almost every day of the Headingly Test, Virat Kohli could have lost his cool at this journalist. But Kohli, being the celebrity that he is, exercised self-restraint and replied: ‘Okay, thanks,’ to a question which just didn’t make any sense.

In the video clip that is doing the rounds on Twitter, a Journalist can be heard telling Kohli on how India should have played England bowlers on the back-foot, hours after the hosts had inflected an innings defeat on Kohli & Co.

“England bowlers were bowling full and, on the pads, and when there was an opportunity to go on to the backfoot India seems to be missing out on a lot of runs,” the person can be heard saying. As can be seen here, the gentleman just wasn’t able to articulate himself well; Kohli sensed that and calmly replied to end the matter there and then.

WATCH:

Remarkable self-control by @imVkohli.In a sense, it’s a classic Twitter moment. Person with zero knowledge & zero self-awareness tries to give random gyan to actual practitioner.pic.twitter.com/P3FoLVxllD — Amit Varma (@amitvarma) August 28, 2021

Earlier Kohli has backed under-fire wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, saying the team management will give him all the space that he needs in the remainder of the five-Test series against England.

“Well again, as I said, with one loss I cannot assess that or I cannot start analysing that as a captain. Definitely the management is not going to start analysing that because we are not failing as a team. Consistently we are not losing, this is what I mean, when I say that, we failed this game as team definitely and we take responsibility for that," Kohli said at the virtual post-match press conference when asked whether Pant’s lack of runs was creating problems for the lower middle-order.

India suffered an innings and 76 runs defeat against England in the third Test as pacer Ollie Robinson (5/65) ripped apart the visiting batting line-up in the second innings. India were bundled out for 78 in the first innings while the hosts responded with 432 courtesy skipper Joe Root’s 121.

