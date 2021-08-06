India vs England: Virat Kohli Gets Unwanted Record After Golden Duck

Day 2 of the first Test match between India and England was dominated by KL Rahul, however, England's most successful pacer in red-ball format, James Anderson stole the limelight with his remarkable spell. The right-arm player, in quick succession, not only dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara but also bowled out Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The game on Day 2 was suspended due to rain and bad light. At the end of the play, India reached 125/4. Earlier on Day 1 of the match, the Men In Blue had bundled out the Englishmen for 183. The middle order of the team had collapsed, and skipper Joe Root was the lone man standing.

India’s hope to get a good lead against England is still high as Rahul is on the crease and the Indian side has a good depth in batting. However, one cannot deny the fact that Anderson would cause trouble to the batting lineup. On Day 2, the pace bowler not only removed two big threats from the crease, Pujara,and Kohli, but also got several records to his name.

Anderson's second wicket brought him at par with India's spin bowling great Anil Kumble’s record of 619 wickets in Tests. Of 619 wickets, 120 have come against India. Anderson has 6 times scalped Kohli’s wicket, however, on August 5, it was the first in their rivalry since 2014.

While the wicket brought Anderson relief and a bunch of records, Kohli also claimed unwanted batting records after he was dismissed for golden duck. This was Kohli’s fifth Test golden duck, and of these, three have come in England against England. In his previous innings in England, back in 2018, Stuart Broad got Kohli caught behind on the first ball.

Following his dismissal for nought against Anderson, Kohli became the Indian captain with most dismissal on a duck in the Test format. He surpassed Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni, who was dismissed at duck eight times. Former Indian cricketer MAK Pataudi, popularly known as the wounded Tiger, is third on the list as the cricket great was dismissed for duck seven times in his Test career.

