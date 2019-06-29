starts in
India vs England | Kohli Gives '8 Out of 10' to India's Orange Jersey

PTI |June 29, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
Birmingham: Indian skipper Virat Kohli is impressed with newly designed orange 'away jersey' of the Indian team but maintained that blue will always remain their colour.

The Indian team needed to have a second-choice jersey for the World Cup as per ICC's home and away rule and the navy-blue-orange jersey was officially unveiled by the India captain prior to their match against England at Edgbaston here on Sunday (June 30).

Kohli loved the design and gave it an eight out of 10. "The fit is great, it's a nice change," Kohli said in the pre-match press conference on Saturday (June 29).

"I quite like it, I think it's right up there. For me it would be eight. Honestly, I'm not saying it for the sake of it. I really like it. The contrast is very nice," Kohli said, after being asked to rate the jersey on a scale of one to 10.

There had been some debate with regards to choice of orange as a dominating colour as a section of political class accused the central government of trying to "saffronise" sport.

"For one game, it's fine. I don't think permanently we'd be heading in that direction because blue has always been our colour, very proud to wear that. For a change and looking at the occasion, it's a very smart kit," Kohli told reporters in the pre-match press conference on Saturday (June 29).

However, for the record, the Indian women's football team in a recent AFC Cup tournament sported full orange kit.

Edgbastonicc world cup 2019India vs Englandorange jerseyvirat kohli

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more