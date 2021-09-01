India vs England: 'Virat Kohli has Not Shown the Patience that England Bowlers have Shown Against Him'

Virat Kohli has finally displayed some form in the ongoing series against England, as he scored a fifty in the second innings of the third Test. Once again, when India takes on hosts in the fourth Test on Thursday, all eyes will be on the skipper. All his dismissals in this series have been caught behinds, and former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has a take on it.

Speaking in a YouTube video uploaded on Aakash Chopra’s YouTube channel, Bangar feels that Kohli hasn’t shown enough patience to the English bowlers. He also said that Kohli is playing at deliveries which are not meant to be played.

“The bottom line as far as I am concerned is that Virat Kohli has not shown the patience that England bowlers have shown against him. That was the only difference.

“He has not got out defending a lot of times. He has gone towards the ball in all his dismissals. If you see his dismissals from 2014, he did not get out playing the drive as many times as he got out defending. I feel he is playing the sixth or seventh stump delivery, which is not required to be played. He needs to check his position when the ball gets released,” Bangar said.

Meanwhile, Nasser Hussain feels that R Ashwin should be a part of the fourth Test. “But what India do have is an off-spin bowler ranked No. 2 in the world and a batsman good enough to have made five Test centuries in Ravichandran Ashwin. He should have played at Headingley against England’s five left-handers and he must play at The Oval."

Hussain also said that India should play an extra batsman and Rishabh Pant should be pushed to number seven.

“So the most likely solution is that Ashwin will come in for a seamer, most likely Ishant Sharma who struggled at Headingley and join Ravindra Jadeja in a more balanced looking side with a deeper batting line-up as long as Jadeja recovers from his knee injury."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here