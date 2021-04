India vs England: Virat Kohli has Played a Huge Role in Making KL Rahul Great - Virender Sehwag

India batsman KL Rahul was going through a rough patch in the T20Is, but has turned things around in the ODIs. With one fifty and a hundred, he has been the in-form batsman for Team India in the ongoing series. Virender Sewhwag, in an interview with Cricbuzz told how his thinking has changed batting in the middle-order.

“When the openers come out to bat, the thought process is to cash in the first 10 overs. So, you get less time for yourself. Whenever I use to open the innings, I always use to think about whether I can make an impact in the first 10 overs, and cash in during the powerplay,” Sehwag said.

“So, maybe that is the mentality of the openers. But when you bat in the middle overs, the thought is that I cannot forcefully hit boundaries because the field is open. So, I have to play in the gaps and score ones and twos, hit loose balls, and build a partnership. So that is different thinking. It is a difference in mindset,” Sehwag explained.

Sehwag went on to praise Kohli for the batsman KL Rahul has become today. “KL Rahul has played at almost every slot. He might be one of the favourites batsmen of captain, hence he has tried to adjust him in every batting position. That is necessary, when a new player comes in, to make him a part of the playing XI,” Sehwag said.

“Even if you play him at no. 11, but you have to play them to give them confidence. India captain Virat Kohli has a huge role in making KL Rahul the great batsman he is today,” he added.