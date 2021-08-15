India vs England: Virat Kohli, James Anderson in War of Words: 'This Isn’t Your Fu**ing Backyard'

India skipper Virat Kohli and England pacer James Anderson were having a bit of go at each other even as India struggled to survive on day four of the second Test match at Lord’s. Both the cricketers are Alphas in their unique styles; Anderson was peppered with some short bowling yesterday when he was batting, now he got the ball and was is no mood to leave Indians alone. Meanwhile, Kohli was also in the mood as the stage was set for a Kohli special with India losing both the openers. However, that opportunity went begging as he was dismissed later on.

“You swearing at me again are you? This isn’t your fu**ing backyard,” Kohli said to Anderson even as the latter came up with a few words in between. After the fifth delivery was bowled, the India captain continued to have a go at Anderson saying, “chirp chirp chirp. This is what old age makes you.”

The incident happened in the 17th over of the day when Anderson was bowling. Kohli had asked the umpire to take a look at the pacer as he alleged that he was running into the pitch; this started the war of words which intensified and only stopped when Anderson’s spell ended.

India vs England: Deepti Sharma Rings five-minute Bell on Day Four of Lord’s Test

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma rang the customary five-minute bell at Lord’s on Sunday ahead of the fourth day’s play between India and England. She has also become the first Indian women’s cricketer to ring the bell at Lord’s.

“Stay tuned for start of Day four of the second #ENGvIND Test as #TeamIndia all-rounder @Deepti_Sharma06 will ring the bell at Lord’s," tweeted Indian women’s cricket team handle.

