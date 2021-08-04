India vs England: Virat Kohli Looks at Shardul Thakur to Fill Fast-bowling All-rounder Void

With his heroics Down Under, Shardul Thakur is touted as the next fast-bowling all-rounder now. The youngster received hug praise from skipper Virat Kohli, stating that Thakur could be moulded into an all-rounder. The Mumbai lad had burst on to the scene during the Brisbane Test, where he scored a gritty fifty and went on to pick seven wickets.

Kohli has now termed his as a ‘multi-dimensional’ cricketer. “Yes, he can definitely be created (into an all-rounder). He already is a multi-dimensional cricketer and it’s all about him getting more and more confidence. Someone like him brings a lot of balance to the Test team or for that matter any format of the game.

“Hardik has done that so far in the past and he is getting back on track to bowling regularly. These kinds of cricketers help the team in a massive way and Shardul is a huge prospect for us. Someone who will be very important not just this series but moving forward as well,” said Kohli at the press conference on Tuesday.

Kohli even went on to say that team is much better prepared than it was during the tour of 2018. “The players, who were inexperienced in 2018 are now more experienced. Yes, there will be failures but we will have enough players to raise their hands up and be counted in pressure situations,” said Kohli.

Meanwhile, former India skipper Sunil gavaskar feels, “My prediction is, if again this time I am making it contingent (on) to the weather… if the hot conditions are there, hot conditions are there for 22 out of possible 25 days, then I think India will win 4-0.

“In case you have a situation where the weather is going to be a factor, then I think India will win 3-1, but I think India will still go on to win, because England is now a very depleted side, and their batting, as we saw in the series against New Zealand, is being brittle," Gavaskar said ahead of the first Test.

