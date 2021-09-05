India vs England: Virat Kohli Loses Cool at Dressing Room Door as Century Drought Extends

India captain Virat Kohli’s century drought just got longer as he was dismissed for 46 by Moeen Ali during the fourth Test at the Oval. Kohli looked sharp before he edged Ali straight to Overton at slips. Kohli was understandably angry with himself as he is one of the best and expects better from himself. His fans too expected better from him as he has now gone 53 innings without a century. A lot was expected when he landed in England. Will he score like 2018 or will he perish like 2014? As of now, Kohli’s tour has been less than mediocre by his standards; he has got starts, like he had in the first innings where he scored fifty and departed quickly after.

KL Rahul Fined 15 Per Cent Match Fee For Showing Dissent at Umpire’s Decision

Meanwhile, Kohli on his way back to the dressing room was incensed with himself and it showed. Watch how he banged his gloves.

With Rohit Sharma ending his wait for an overseas Test century on Saturday, the TV cameras panned to the Indian dressing room at The Oval and showed Virat Kohli punching the air and clapping enthusiastically while celebrating his teammates’ milestone.

The clip of Kohli’s reaction has gone viral of social media with fans pointing out the bromance between the duo on full display during the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England.

Rohit, who made his Test debut in 2013, had to wait eight years before finally being able to reach three figures in a series away from home. He reached the hundred, his eighth such score in the format, in style with a huge six on Day 3 of the 4th Test, putting India in a solid position.

While Kohli cheered, Rohit’s wife Ritika’s reaction was more of a relief than celebration. The India opener had come close to century in the series before having made 83 in the first innings at the Lord’s Test.

He eventually was dismissed on 127 off 256, an innings that featured 14 fours and a six. The 34-year-old has revived his Test career since being promoted to open the innings two years ago that has seen him hit five centuries.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here