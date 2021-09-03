India vs England: Virat Kohli Not Pleased as Haseeb Hameed Marks Guard Away From Crease. Watch Video

India captain Virat Kohli was not pleased with England opener Haseeb Hameed marking his guard well in front of the crease on the first day of the fourth Test at The Oval. Hameed rubbed the pitch with his shoes as he marked guard some distance away from the pitch, forcing Kohli to have a word with the umpire. Watch the incident below:

According to ICC’s playing conditions for the World Test Championship, a striker is not allowed to mark guard ‘unreasonably close to the protected area.’ If the umpire feels that the striker was wrong, he shall warn the batsman once before penalising five runs if he does it again. Hameed fell soon after, caught behind to Jasprit Bumrah for 0.

Here’s the full relevant law:

41.15 Striker in protected area

41.15.1 The striker may mark a guard on the pitch provided that no mark is unreasonably close to the protected area.

41.15.2 If either umpire considers that the striker is in breach of any of the conditions in clause 41.15.1, if the bowler has not entered the delivery stride, he/she shall immediately call Dead ball, otherwise, wait until the ball is dead; he/she shall then inform the other umpire of the occurrence.

The bowler’s end umpire shall then:

- warn the striker that the practice is unfair and indicate that this is a first and final warning. This warning shall apply throughout the innings. The umpire shall so inform the non-striker and each incoming batsman.

- inform the captain of the fielding side and, as soon as practicable, the captain of the batting side of what has occurred. 41.15.3 If there is any further breach of any of the conditions in clause 41.15.1 by any batsman in that innings, the umpire seeing the contravention shall, if the bowler has not entered his delivery

stride, immediately call and signal Dead ball, otherwise, he/she shall wait until the ball is dead and then inform the other umpire

of the occurrence.

The bowler’s end umpire shall:

- disallow all runs to the batting side

- return any not out batsman to his original end

- signal No ball or Wide to the scorers if applicable.

- award 5 Penalty runs to the fielding side.

- award any other 5-run Penalty that is applicable except for penalty runs under clause 28.3 (Protective helmets belonging to the fielding side).

- inform the captain of the fielding side and, as soon as practicable, the captain of the batting side of the reason for this action. The umpires together shall report the occurrence to the ICC Match Referee who shall take such action as is considered appropriate against the batsman concerned

England are 53 for 3 after reducing India to 191 all out.

