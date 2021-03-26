India vs England: Skipper Virat Kohli on Verge of Breaking Another ODI Record

Even though India skipper Virat Kohli hasn’t scored a ton in over a year, but that hasn’t stopped him from breaking other records, and winning matches for India. While he became the fastest man to complete 10000 runs at home in the first ODI against England, there are a few more records that he can break in the second match.

Kohli is 41 runs away from surpassing Graeme Smith in the list of skippers with most ODI runs. Kohli is at 5376 runs in 93 ODIs that he has played as a captain. If that happens, he will come to no.5 in the list, which Australia Ricky Ponting is leading with 8497 runs un 234 matches. MS Dhoni has 6641 runs in 200 games for India.

Earlier, he became the second batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to reach the landmark of 10000 international runs in India. While the Little Master has an aggregate of 14192 runs in 313 innings at an average of 50.32 including 42 hundreds, Kohli has scored 10002 runs in just 195 innings at an average of 61.74 with 32 hundreds.

Tendulkar had an aggregate of 7216 runs in Tests (average 52.67) in India while Kohli has scored 3730 runs in 43 matches at a stunning average of 64.31 in the country.

Both the geniuses are the leading run-getters in India in ODI cricket. While Tendulkar amassed 6976 runs in 160 innings at an average of 48.11 and strike rate of 88.39 including 20 hundreds and 38 fifties in the country, Kohli has bettered that record with an aggregate of 4921 runs in 93 innings at an average of 60.75 and strike rate of 96.85 including 19 hundreds and 24 fifties.

If we account for averages and scoring rates during their times, then Kohli’s run-making prowess places him ahead of Tendulkar but Tendulkar’s strike rate impact is higher than Kohli’s – which basically means that Tendulkar scored at a much higher rate than the norm for his times than Kohli has done during his era. Thus, while Kohli gets the bigger scores more often, Tendulkar was a more destructive batsman, overall and in India.