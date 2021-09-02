India vs England: Virat Kohli Overtakes Sachin Tendulkar, Becomes Fastest Cricketer to Reach 23,000 Runs

India captain Virat Kohli has overtaken Sachin Tendulkar as he became the fastest cricketer to score 23,000 international runs. He achieved the feat with a wonderful on drive off his nemesis James Anderson and did so in just 490 innings, compare this to Sachin who had taken 522 innings to achieve the same feat. Meanwhile, Ricky Ponting is the third highest in the list, who had taken 544 innings; South Africa’s Jacques Kallis comes in next with 551 innings. The only other Indian on the list is Rahul Dravid who got to 23k in 576 innings.

INDIA vs ENGLAND FULL COVERAGE | FULL SCHEDULE | FULL RESULTS

Virat kohli is only current player in list of most runs in international cricket!!#INDvENG #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/LsZAZiPmbp— Sneha✶ (@Sneharohit181) September 2, 2021

Earlier Virat Kohli had to face a lot of heat on Twitter as he dropped Ravi Ashwin for the fourth consecutive Test match.

Indian fans were really expecting Ravichandran Ashwin to make the cut for the fourth Test at Oval. But, no, Kohli and the team management had other ideas. With series level at 1-1, India didn’t want wholesale changes. They did bring two bowlers in Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav, but they were seamers. As far as the lone spinner in the team was concerned, it was Ravindra Jadeja not Ashwin.

A number of fans—high profile fans like Shashi Tharoor-couldn’t make much of it and criticised the team’s decision on Twitter.

India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin Gets Dropped, Again-‘Biggest Non Selection Ever’

Earlier Team India wore black armbands as they gave a tribute to Vasu Pranjape at the Oval just before the start of fourth Test match against England. Paranjape, a man synonymous with everything that is pristine about Mumbai cricket, breathed his last on Monday. He was 82 years old and is survived by his wife, retired professor Lalita, two daughters and former India cricketer and national selector son Jatin.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here