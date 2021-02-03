India vs England: Virat Kohli Preps in Net Session Ahead of First Test in Chennai

India skipper Virat Kohli is back in action and is ensuring to make the best use of his practice sessions. Mandatory quarantine for the team ended on Monday and they were cleared with all the coronavirus tests

Preparations for Team India are in full song before the first Test in Chennai starting February 5. India skipper Virat Kohli is back in action and is ensuring to make the best use of his practice sessions. Mandatory quarantine for the team ended on Monday and they were cleared with all the coronavirus tests before they hit the field for their first outdoor session. Kohli gave a glimpse of his first net session on Tuesday. The 32-year-old batting juggernaut took to Instagram to share a post which reveals his intense training. Ahead of the Test series against England, the India captain is practicing a flick, his trademark cover drive and defending off the front foot and back foot. The batting maestro could be seen practicing a range of shots in his net session snippet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Just a day back, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave a sneak peek of Team India’s first outdoor session. From the pictures posted on the official Twitter handle of the board, we could see the team enjoying a game of foot-volley. Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri were also seen addressing the team before the net session commenced. In one of the videos, Kohli was caught on camera mimicking the iconic ‘Helicopter Shot’, popularised by former international, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Day 1 of our nets session in Chennai and it is Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc who welcomes the group with a rousing address. #TeamIndia #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/eueKznxrMa — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2021

Team bonding Regroup after quarantine ✅ A game of footvolley #TeamIndia enjoys a fun outing at Chepauk ahead of the first Test against England. - by @RajalArora #INDvENG Watch the full video https://t.co/fp19jq1ZTI pic.twitter.com/wWLAhZcdZk — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2021

Meanwhile, stakes are incredibly high with India and England contesting for the sumit berth in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. Virat Kohli-led troop would be determined to play a match defining knock. The Three Lions have an inexperienced spin attack and would need at least three Test wins in the four-match Test series in India, to set up their chances at Lord's alongside Kiwis. Both teams will also clash in five T20 Internationals and three ODIs.