Virat Kohli Reaches Out to Fans Ahead of ODI Series Finale

Recognising the part that the fans play in motivating the team on the field, Kohli shared a video on social media of Indian supporters waving the tricolor and singing the national anthem in unison. Kohli wrote: “One of the best feelings watching this video! Thank you everyone for your constant and unconditional support for us. Your cheers and love motivates us to keep trying harder every time!”
Captain Kohli has registered scores of 75 and 45 respectively so far in the ODI series, and the team will need him to be at his best if India are to clinch the series in Leeds on Tuesday. The visitors won the first ODI by 8 wickets, but England came back strongly to win the second ODI by 86 runs, setting up a mouthwatering finale.
