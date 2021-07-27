India vs England: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant & Co Have Open Net Session in Durham - Check Pics

CricketNext

Virat Kohli at the nets in Durham. Pic: BCCI

The Indian team was back in action in Durham ahead of the five-Test series against England, having an open net session to finetune their skills. Captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant were among the ones to have a hit.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared pictures on Twitter. Check them here:

Rahane’s return to action is a sign of recovery from the hamstring niggle that prevented him from playing in the first-class warm up match against County Select XI.

Rahane didn’t play the game because of a “mild swelling around his left upper hamstring." He was administered injection to reduce the swelling and the pain associated with the injury. He trained on Monday as well.

Kohli too had missed the game with a sore back but had hit the nets even when the rest of the players were in the game.

Pant had also missed the action as he had tested positive for COVID-19. Now that he’s back in action, it’s expected that he will be a part of the first Test, starting on August 4 in Nottingham.

The Indian team had a couple of injury blows as Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill were ruled out with injuries. India will fly in Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw as replacements.

The duo is currently in Sri Lanka, playing the white-ball series. However, Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday putting the team in isolation. It remains to be seen how that will affect Suryakumar and Shaw’s travel plans.

first published:July 27, 2021, 18:49 IST