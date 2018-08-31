Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
In Numbers: Virat Kohli Second Fastest Indian to 6000 Test Runs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 31, 2018, 6:09 PM IST
Indian captain Virat Kohli crossed 6000 runs in Test matches on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England at Southampton. The 29-year-old reached the milestone with a boundary towards third-man in the morning session after the visitors lost both their openers in quick succession in reply to England’s 246 on Day 1.

Kohli only stands behind former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar in the list of Indian batsman fastest to score 6000 runs, who achieved the feat in 117 innings.

The Indian captain also is only the 10th Indian batsman and overall the 66th Test batsman to achieve the landmark.

Kohli has been in sensational form in this series, burying the nightmare tour of 2014 where he scored only 134 runs in 10 innings.

This time around, he has managed to score two centuries and a half-century this series so far, including a match-winning 103 at Trent Bridge which led India to make a strong comeback into the series.

First Published: August 31, 2018, 6:00 PM IST
