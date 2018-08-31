In Numbers: Virat Kohli Second Fastest Indian to 6000 Test Runs

Loading...
Kohli only stands behind former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar in the list of Indian batsman fastest to score 6000 runs, who achieved the feat in 117 innings.
The Indian captain also is only the 10th Indian batsman and overall the 66th Test batsman to achieve the landmark.
Kohli has been in sensational form in this series, burying the nightmare tour of 2014 where he scored only 134 runs in 10 innings.
This time around, he has managed to score two centuries and a half-century this series so far, including a match-winning 103 at Trent Bridge which led India to make a strong comeback into the series.
First Published: August 31, 2018, 6:00 PM IST