India vs England: Virat Kohli Shares Post Workout Picture as Team India Finetunes Preparations

With the first Test against England not too far away, the Indian team continued their training and practice in full tilt at Durham. Captain Virat Kohli shared a post-workout picture while the Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video of the Indian team hitting the nets.

In Kohli’s photo, apart from him, there were Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal.

Meanwhile, the notable aspects of the video shared by BCCI was the return of Rishabh Pant to the mix. He was even playing some fancy shots. Watch here:

#TeamIndia hit the ground running as they get into the groove for the #ENGvIND Test series 👌 👌 pic.twitter.com/UQhcJU5aBj— BCCI (@BCCI) July 25, 2021

Pant had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 8 and served quarantine at his relative’s place in London. He joined the Indian team bubble on July 22.

Meanwhile, bowling coach Bharat Arun, keeper Wriddhiman Saha and reserve opener Abhimanyu Easwaran were back with the squad. on Saturday after completing their mandatory isolation period of one and half weeks. They had to isolate as they were deemed close contacts of throwdown specialist-cum-masseur Dayanand Garani, who too had tested positive.

Coach Ravi Shastri was not happy with the isolation protocols.

“My right hand back in the house. Looking fitter and stronger after being in isolation for 10 days even though testing negative all the way. Bloody frustrating these isolation rules. 2 jabs of vaccine has to be trusted," Shastri tweeted along with a selfie with his close friend and bowling coach Arun.

The first Test starts on August 4 in Nottingham.

