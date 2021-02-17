India vs England: 'Virat Kohli Should Be Banned for 3 Tests, Chepauk Pitch Was an Embarrassment' Former England cricketer David Lloyd called for Virat Kohli to be banned for three Tests following his argument with the umpire during the second Test in Chennai.

Former England cricketer David Lloyd called for Virat Kohli to be banned for three Tests following his argument with the umpire during the second Test in Chennai.

Kohli was seen in an animated discussion with the umpires after a marginal review went batsman Joe Root's way during the second Test. Kohli currently has two demerit points across the last 24 months, and adding two more will see him miss matches.

“No word of any disciplinary action against Virat Kohli then? I chuckle and I despair. Cricket is so archaic. The captain of a national team is allowed to criticise, berate, intimidate and ridicule an official on the pitch," Lloyd wrote for the Daily Mail.

"All it would take to show the public the severity of any offence is the introduction of yellow and red cards. This was a straight red — which would mean he misses the next three Tests. The lack of any action from match referee Javagal Srinath sitting there in his nice air-conditioned room beggars belief. Three and a half days and he has said nothing."

Lloyd also slammed the nature of the pitch for the second Test, saying it 'exploded' and that the result was inevitable.

"This Test, to me, was a non-event. And to be brutally honest I've had no real interest in it since the first morning when the pitch exploded. I knew all I needed to know then. The result was inevitable, it was just a matter of time," he wrote.

"For the record, India played better, obviously, and England's spinners were found wanting in the most helpful of conditions.

"OK, you can tell me India got more than 600 runs in the match including a century from their No 8 Ravi Ashwin, but that's not the point. The point is these two Tests have been played at the same ground, 15 yards apart, but one pitch was prepared and the other wasn't. This one was an embarrassment. The simple question is, why? I don't suppose we'll be hearing from the ICC on this one either. They are an organisation that just pussy-foots around."