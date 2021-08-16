India vs England: Virat Kohli Signals Rishabh Pant to Stop Play; Draws Hilarious Reactions from Fans

Some events that happen on the field are remembered for a very long time. One such incident happened at the Lord’s during the fourth day of the second Test between India and England. During the third session of the day, India was in a spot of bother after having lost three quick wickets — Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja.

The team could have lost more if not for a rather animated message by skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the balcony, signalling Rishabh Pant to come back to the pavillion. Since then the video has gone viral and many reactions to the same have surfaced online.

Here are some of them:

My dad when I leave the room without turning off the lights. pic.twitter.com/87oiCZj75d— Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) August 15, 2021

Tu jaanta nahi hai mera baap kon hai pic.twitter.com/YKpJCYMhvv— Div (@div_yumm) August 15, 2021

shaw ne shastri ke bottle se pani piya hai…— Aryan (@aryanjaiswall_) August 15, 2021

Virat Kohli complaining about the light from Lords balcony, Rohit Sharma joining him by scolding Pant for not taking it to the umpires. Moment of the series. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HrEIQOWvcN— Frank (@franklinnnmj) August 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar has spoken on Virat Kohli’s form. Though defended Kohli’s approach arguing it has gotten him thousands of runs but he did point fingers over the India captain’s intent.

“That method has been successful for him. He has got 8000 Test runs with that back and across movement," Gavaskar said on Sony Sports Network. “But he is playing at deliveries way outside off stump and a little too early in the innings. This time around, the foot is somewhere else, the bat is somewhere else, which means that he hasn’t really played well. It could be about this much-talked-about word intent but in a five-day game, every batsman goes in to score runs. It’s the method that differs."

