India vs England: Virat Kohli Slips to Fifth in ICC Test Rankings, Joe Root Cracks Top 3 Virat Kohli's poor showing with the bat during the first Test against England in Chennai has seen him slip down one spot to fifth in the latest ICC rankings for batsmen in Tests released on Wednesday.

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli's poor showing with the bat during the first Test against England in Chennai has seen him slip down one spot to fifth in the latest ICC rankings for batsmen in Tests released on Wednesday. Kohli, who scored 11 and 72 in the first and second innings, respectively, currently has 852 points and slips below Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, who has 878 points. Meanwhile England cricket team skipper Joe Root, who scored a magnificent double ton in the first innings of the match, climbed two spots to third place with 883 points, behind only Australia's Steve Smith (891 points) in second place and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (919 points) in first place.

England seamer James Anderson also made moves in the rankings after a fine show with the ball in the Chennai Test. Anderson moved one spot up into third place with 826 points behind compatriot Stuart Broad, who has 830 points.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin (771 points) and Jasprit Bumrah (769 points) also form a part of the Top 10 as they sit in seventh and eighth positions, respectively.

Australia's Pat Cummins continues to top the bowler's rankings with 908 points.

England's Ben Stokes, who was in decent touch with both the bat and ball during the Chennai Test, is top of the all-rounder's rankings in the longest format of the game.

Kohli, meanwhile, said after the match that he wasn't happy at the sudden rule change for the World Test Championship. "If rules suddenly change during lockdown, nothing is in your control," an irate Kohli said on Tuesday, taking a dig at the ICC after India slumped to fourth place in the WTC table.

While India slipped after their 227-run defeat to England in the opening Test in Chennai, the visitors kept alive their hopes of making the final of the inaugural event.

The ICC Cricket Committee, led by former India captain Anil Kumble, decided during the coronavirus-forced lockdown last year that the WTC league standings would be determined by the percentage of points (PCT) earned by teams.

"Nothing changes for us. If suddenly the rules can change when you are in lockdown, nothing is in your control at all. The only thing that you are in control is what you do on the field," Kohli said when asked about India's slide in the points tally.