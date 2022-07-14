India vs England: Virat Kohli Spotted ‘Warming Up’ in the Nets Ahead of 2nd ODI at Lord's - See Pics

Amid speculations of Virat Kohli’s availability for the 2nd ODI against England at Lord’s, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has surprised the cricket fans with delightful news. The former India captain missed out on the series opener at the Oval on Tuesday due to a strain in the groin. confirmed the development through an official statement but didn’t say anything thereafter about his recovery.

But the Indian cricket board dropped a major hint on Kohli’s return for the game at Lord’s. Minutes ahead of the 2nd ODI on Tuesday, the BCCI shared a couple of pictures on social media in which the ace Indian batter could be seen warming up in the nets with a few spectators having their eyes on him.

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Score

“Virat Kohli warming up in the nets ahead of the 2nd ODI against England,” the caption of the post read.

Virat Kohli warming up in the nets ahead of the 2nd ODI against England.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/BgDquilIOz — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2022

Earlier, the BCCI also announced an 18-man squad for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies, starting July 19 in Trinidad. Kohli has not been included for the T20Is in the Caribbean as well. However, BCCI in its official release hasn’t mentioned whether he has been rested or not picked due to injury. On the other hand, the names of pacer Bumrah and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are also missing in the squad.

The squad will be led by Rohit Sharma while KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav, who had missed the home series against South Africa due to respective injuries, have made their comeback. However, their inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant, who have been rested from the ODI leg, will play the T20Is. The squad also sees the return of veteran off-spinner R Ashwin, who hasn’t featured in India’s T20I side since the home series against New Zealand last November.

The return of Ravichandran Ashwin will boost up the spin department that also has Kuldeep, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Meanwhile, Umran Malik, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Sanju Samson, who were a part of India’s squad for the first T20I against England, don’t find a place in the squad. The selectors have rewarded left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh after his impressive debut, including him in the seam bowling department along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, and Harshal Patel.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here