India vs England: Virat Kohli Sweats it Out in Hotel Room Ahead of First Test

As India begin their Test series against England on February 5, it also marks the return of skipper Virat Kohli. While the teams are in quarantine for now, Kohli made the most of it by sweating it out in the hotel room itself. He also put a short video of working out. "PropheC music and gym equipment is all you need during quarantine days. Work can be put in anywhere if you really want to. have a great day everyone," Kohli captioned the post on Instagram.

Not only Kohli, Mayank Agarwal too is toiling hard in his hotel room to get into the groove. The right-handed batsman on Friday shared photos on his Instagram stories in which he is seen working out ahead of the series.

For India, Ishant Sharma, who had missed the Tests against Australia has made his way back into the squad on the back of some quality performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Spinner Axar Patel has also made his way into the Test squad for the first two matches while T Natarajan who played his debut Test against Australia at The Gabba has not been included for the England Tests. The first Test of the four-match series will begin at the MA Chidambaram Stadium from February 5 while the second game will be played at the same venue from February 13.

India's squad for first two Tests against England: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul (subject to fitness), Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel.