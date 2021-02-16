India vs England 2021: Virat Kohli Targeted Over DRS Flare-up with Umpire Nitin Menon Virat Kohli stood up to umpire Nitin Menon after a close DRS review behaviour was criticised by a host of former England internationals.

Umpires call is a weird clause in a clinical technology like the DRS and it invited India skipper Virat Kohli's wrath when Joe Root was trapped plumb in front off Axar Patel. Kohli was quick to review it but the DRS turned it down as it was 50-50 on impact and was also pitched outside offstump. And in such a case 'Umpire's Call' stays. Kohli was angry when he realised that another review from India would go begging. However, his behaviour was criticised by a host of former England internationals.

"You can’t have this, I’m sorry. Kohli is such a powerhouse, you can’t have him intimidating the umpire. It’s a stinker of a decision but you can’t be doing that as a captain," former England skipper Michael Vaughan said on BBC's Test Match Social.

"I can understand why the Indian captain is remonstrating," former England international Nick Knight said.

"It appeared to me that Joe Root began to withdraw his leg or straighten his back leg and by the time it hit him on his pad, you could see the off stump. I’m giving that out all day long. You see the way the knee straightens there, you can see off stump. I’m flabbergasted.

"It’s DRS that’s decided the impact was outside (the line of off stump) but my eyes aren’t as good as the Hawkeye but it just looked as though Joe Root had straightened his leg and it had hit him bang in front of middle and off."

"Kohli pushes the line with umpires and officials. Joe Root went up and asked in a very smiley sort of way about a review earlier in the game, but Kohli is a lot more animated when he speaks to them — which doesn’t look good," former England skipper Nasser Hussain said.

"He cannot be speaking to umpires like that and inciting the crowd. He should be setting a much better example. Someone in his camp should be having a word and the match referee should be very interested. It’s calculated and it’s not a good look," former England international David Lloyd.

Meanwhile if Day 2 belonged to Ashwin - the bowler, Day 3 was dominated by Ashwn - the batsman. England saw their luck change dramatically post the first hour of play with the Indian skipper and his champion off spinner batting the visitors out of the match with a magnificent 96-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

India went on to bat for a little over 85 overs on a difficult wicket putting 286 on the board setting England a mammoth 482 for victory.