India vs England: 'Virat Kohli Was Relaxed and Enjoying Himself' - David Gower Lauds Captaincy

Former England player David Gower lauded Virat Kohli’s leadership in the fourth Test against England at The Oval, saying he was relaxed and enjoying himself in a game with multiple ebbs and flows. Kohli led India to a win in the Test, taking the team to a 2-1 series lead with one game to go.

“In a game with so many ebbs and flows, one of the trickiest things as captain is what goes on in the dressing room - people don’t see this. It’s all about the atmosphere in that room. Is it a confident room? Is it a comfortable room? Is it a determined room? Is it a relaxed room? All these things come in.

“He (Kohli) seems to be enjoying himself, he seems to be relaxed. And that is one of the most important jobs as a captain - to help create the atmosphere in the room. So when India compiled that 466 in the second innings, that atmosphere must have been important. That performance on the final day. To have that result in the bag so definitively is a big tick for Kohli’s captaincy," Gower told Cricket.com.

Gower said Shardul Thakur’s contributions with the bat when everyone was talking about the exclusion of R Ashwin was the turning point.

“The big irony about the whole game is that we were talking about Ashwin. But Shardul comes in and smashes it all around the park - wasn’t a big total but it was a much better total than what it might have been. That shot that Moeen played. It was not what the situation demanded. The situation demanded something different. The situation needed Moeen to get another 20-30, that would have changed the balance of the game."

Meanwhile, former England captain Nasser Hussain too had lauded Kohli.

“I said at the start of the fifth day that it was going to be a big test of Virat Kohli`s captaincy — and he passed that test with flying colours. That Oval pitch offered very little for the seamers, and only a bit of rough for Ravindra Jadeja`s left-arm spin. But somehow he (Kohli) manufactured 10 English wickets on the last day," Hussain said in his column for the Daily Mail on Tuesday.

“Every bowling change worked, and so did every tweak to the field. And when he (Kohli) took the second new ball after tea, it produced a wicket straightaway, with Umesh Yadav getting Craig Overton. One way or another, this was Kohli`s Midas Test — everything he touched turned to gold, and India are now one game away from a famous series victory, not long after beating Australia in their own backyard."

