India vs England: Virat Kohli Will Also Score 250 if He Wins Toss and Bats First - Ashish Nehra Former India pacer Ashish Nehra defended skipper Virat Kohli, saying that he too would score a double ton if batting first in Indian conditions.

England skipper Joe Root impressed many with the way he led the side to a thumping win over India in the first match of a four-Test series in Chennai on Tuesday (February 9). Not only did the captain use his resurces well, he also led from the front with the bat - scoring a double century that helped the side post a mammoth 578 in the first innings. By contrast, India captain Virat Kohli had a poor outing with the bat. But former India pacer Ashish Nehra defended the skipper, saying that he too would score a double ton if batting first in Indian conditions.

"You are talking about one or two centuries, I would say when India wins the toss, he will score 250 also. This is the special thing about Virat Kohli. When Ashwin got out, he knew that they will lose the match but he did not play any airy-fairy shots," Nehra said on Star Sports.

"He takes pride in scoring his own runs, that he should not get out. Anyone would have got out to the ball he was dismissed, it kept extremely low.

"He kept at it which you need to do on the fourth and fifth days on a subcontinent pitch. The desire makes this player different from others and it is not only here.

"When he couldn't score runs in England, very few people would have seen Virat Kohli lunging forward to play the defensive shots. To do that, you need fitness."

Kohli, meanwhile, said after the match that he wasn't happy at the sudden rule change for the World Test Championship. "If rules suddenly change during lockdown, nothing is in your control," an irate Kohli said on Tuesday, taking a dig at the ICC after India slumped to fourth place in the WTC table.

While India slipped after their 227-run defeat to England in the opening Test in Chennai, the visitors kept alive their hopes of making the final of the inaugural event.

The ICC Cricket Committee, led by former India captain Anil Kumble, decided during the coronavirus-forced lockdown last year that the WTC league standings would be determined by the percentage of points (PCT) earned by teams.

"Nothing changes for us. If suddenly the rules can change when you are in lockdown, nothing is in your control at all. The only thing that you are in control is what you do on the field," Kohli said when asked about India's slide in the points tally.