India vs England: Virat Kohli's Celebration Adds Humour to the Series, Says Joe Root

Root tried to steal a second run off Ravichandran Ashwin but Kohli ran quickly, picked up the ball and threw it in one swift motion to knock down the stumps with a direct hit. Kohli celebrated the dismissal with a 'mic-drop' send-off, something Root had done after guiding England to a 2-1 ODI series win against India last month.
"I didn't see it (the celebration) in the middle. I obviously saw it last night at the end of play," Root told Sky Sports.
"I actually think it adds to the whole spectacle of Test cricket, it gives a bit of humour to it, and it makes for a very entertaining series for something like that to happen so early on, so we'll see how things pan out over the course of the five Test matches."
Root's teammate Keaton Jennings, who appeared for the post-day press conference, also played down the incident by saying that every player is entitled to celebrate the way he wants to.
"It's fine. Everybody is entitled to celebrate how they want to. He celebrated, and that's cool," Jennings said.
The act of deliberately dropping the microphone at the end of a stage performance is a way to celebrate success by stage artists and rappers.
