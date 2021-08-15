CricketNext

India vs England-Virat Kohli's Century Drought Extends: '631 Days Without a Ton'

Virat Kohli walks back to the dressing room after being dismissed for a duck by James Anderson at Trent Bridge during first Test.

Kohli is a master class, there are no two ways about this but not to forget that his international century came back in 2019 against Bangladesh.

A century drought that just keeps getting longer and longer; that’s Virat Kohli we are talking about. Kohli is a master class, there are no two ways about this; but, not to forget that his last international century came back in 2019—more than a year ago. Team India is in England and we are already done with two Test matches (India won’t bat again in Lord’s) and that’s why fans were a bit disappointed when they saw Kohli getting dismissed, yet again after getting his eye in.

Kohli in Trent Bridge was out off the first ball. In the second essay, he didn’t bat. With that sort of momentum, he arrived at Lord’s and almost made an impact. Nonetheless, he was out for 42 but till then he was flawless. Now, as India struggled to save the match in Lord’s, it was a perfect opportunity for Kohli to shine. The top two (KL Rahul and Rohit) were out, Kohli could have stood up and deliver.

But instead he engaged in war of words with Anderson. His fans might point out that this sort of thing eggs him on, well, doesn’t look like it. He edged a simple Sam Curran delivery straight to the slip. Game Over!

These sort of poor outing sets the tongue wagging and keeps statsmen busy. Check out these tweets:

It is almost impossible to believe that Kohli has now gone 49 innings without a century. This is alarming because he is one of the best.

first published:August 15, 2021, 19:23 IST