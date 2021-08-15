India vs England-Virat Kohli's Century Drought Extends: '631 Days Without a Ton'

A century drought that just keeps getting longer and longer; that’s Virat Kohli we are talking about. Kohli is a master class, there are no two ways about this; but, not to forget that his last international century came back in 2019—more than a year ago. Team India is in England and we are already done with two Test matches (India won’t bat again in Lord’s) and that’s why fans were a bit disappointed when they saw Kohli getting dismissed, yet again after getting his eye in.

Most innings without an international century for Virat Kohli…49*- Dec 2019 to Aug 2021*25 - Feb 2014 to Oct 201424 - Feb 2011 to Sep 2011#IndvsEng #INDvENG#ENGvsIND #ENGvIND— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 15, 2021

Kohli in Trent Bridge was out off the first ball. In the second essay, he didn’t bat. With that sort of momentum, he arrived at Lord’s and almost made an impact. Nonetheless, he was out for 42 but till then he was flawless. Now, as India struggled to save the match in Lord’s, it was a perfect opportunity for Kohli to shine. The top two (KL Rahul and Rohit) were out, Kohli could have stood up and deliver.

But instead he engaged in war of words with Anderson. His fans might point out that this sort of thing eggs him on, well, doesn’t look like it. He edged a simple Sam Curran delivery straight to the slip. Game Over!

Virat Kohli since his last 100…10 Tests, 17 inns, 407 runs, ave 23.94, 50s: 3 (HS 74)15 ODIs, 15 inns, 649 runs, ave 43.26, 50s: 8 (HS 89)18 T20Is, 17 inns, 709 runs, ave 64.45, 50s: 6 (HS 94*)#ENGvsIND #EngvInd#IndvsEng #INDvENG— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 15, 2021

These sort of poor outing sets the tongue wagging and keeps statsmen busy. Check out these tweets:

Most consecutive Test innings without a fifty for Virat Kohli:10 inns in 20148 inns in 20157 inns in 20167 inns in 20177* inns in 2021 pic.twitter.com/66Qf5sCmqN — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 15, 2021

Virat Kohli since his 136 against Bangladesh at Kolkata in November 2019 in the d/n Test match…In all internationalsMts: 43Inns: 49Runs: 1765Ave 41.04HS: 94* (came vs WI in a T20I immediately after his Test 100)100s: 050s: 17#ENGvsIND #EngvInd#IndvsEng #INDvENG— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 15, 2021

It is almost impossible to believe that Kohli has now gone 49 innings without a century. This is alarming because he is one of the best.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here