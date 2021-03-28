CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs England: Virat Kohli's Toss Record Against England Dismal, Has Won Eight Out of 35

India vs England: Virat Kohli's Toss Record Against England Dismal, Has Won Eight Out of 35

India vs England: Virat Kohli's Toss Record Against England Dismal, Has Won Eight Out of 35

Virat Kohli is an exceptional batsman and a leader, but when it comes to winning tosses, his record is rather shocking. In this entire series against England, Kohli has lost 10 tosses out of 12, and that just shows how unlucky he has been with the coin. But it is not just this series where the toss has not gone his way, more often than not, against England, Kohli has a tough time with the coin.

Virat Kohli is an exceptional batsman and a leader, but when it comes to winning tosses, his record is rather shocking. In this entire series against England, Kohli has lost 10 tosses out of 12, and that just shows how unlucky he has been with the coin. But it is not just this series where the toss has not gone his way, more often than not, against England, Kohli has a tough time with the coin.

ALSO READ – India Vs England, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Pune

In the 35 times, he has lead India against England, across all formats, he has been on the winning side just eight times. That’s a staggering number, considering Kohli’s match-winning percentage. In Tests, he has won two tosses from 12, in ODIs it’s three from 10 times, while in T20Is the number is three from 11 matches.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli last scored an international century on 22nd November 2019 against Bangladesh in India’s inaugural Pink-ball Test at the Eden Gardens, and even though he has managed to go past the 50-run mark 17 times since then across formats, he has failed to reach the triple-figure mark. In the England series itself, Kohli scored seven half-centuries in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is combined. And it has been 492 days since Kohli’s century drought, his second-most lean match in terms of centuries in his career.

ALSO READ – IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Set to Join Elite Captain’s Club; to Lead India in 200th International Match

A prolific run-getter and a century-maker, Kohli is close to achieving quite a few milestones with another ton to his name, it’s been a long wait. If Kohli managed to get one more century he will take it ODI hundreds tally to 44 and overall to 71. He will equal Ponting’s tally of most hundreds across format with 71. He currently has 70 tons in 433 matches, while Ponting 71 came in 560 matches. The tally is led by Tendulkar who has 100 international centuries from 664 matches.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches