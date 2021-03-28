India vs England: Virat Kohli's Toss Record Against England Dismal, Has Won Eight Out of 35

Virat Kohli is an exceptional batsman and a leader, but when it comes to winning tosses, his record is rather shocking. In this entire series against England, Kohli has lost 10 tosses out of 12, and that just shows how unlucky he has been with the coin. But it is not just this series where the toss has not gone his way, more often than not, against England, Kohli has a tough time with the coin.

In the 35 times, he has lead India against England, across all formats, he has been on the winning side just eight times. That’s a staggering number, considering Kohli’s match-winning percentage. In Tests, he has won two tosses from 12, in ODIs it’s three from 10 times, while in T20Is the number is three from 11 matches.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli last scored an international century on 22nd November 2019 against Bangladesh in India’s inaugural Pink-ball Test at the Eden Gardens, and even though he has managed to go past the 50-run mark 17 times since then across formats, he has failed to reach the triple-figure mark. In the England series itself, Kohli scored seven half-centuries in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is combined. And it has been 492 days since Kohli’s century drought, his second-most lean match in terms of centuries in his career.

A prolific run-getter and a century-maker, Kohli is close to achieving quite a few milestones with another ton to his name, it’s been a long wait. If Kohli managed to get one more century he will take it ODI hundreds tally to 44 and overall to 71. He will equal Ponting’s tally of most hundreds across format with 71. He currently has 70 tons in 433 matches, while Ponting 71 came in 560 matches. The tally is led by Tendulkar who has 100 international centuries from 664 matches.