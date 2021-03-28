Virender Sehwag Unhappy with Under-utilisation of Hardik Pandya the Bowler, Questions Virat Kohli

After a thumping win the first ODI, India suffered with a massive loss in the second, against England. All the bowlers were hammered for runs, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya wasn’t given a chance to bowl. In the post-match conference skipper Virat Kohli made it clear that it was to manage Pandya’s workload management.

But former India opener Virender Sehwag is of the opinion, that Pandya can at least bowl 3-4 overs, like he did in the T20Is. “At least to make a change, Hardik Pandya could have been given a spell of 3-4 overs. I don’t understand if he can bowl four overs in T20I cricket, then why cannot he do the same in ODI cricket,” Sehwag asked on Cricbuzz.

“If he only wants to play as a batsman, then say that he will only play as a batsman in ODI cricket, so then his performance will be assessed accordingly. Because as an allrounder you sometimes get an advantage, that if you are unable to perform with the bat on one day, then you performed with the ball.

“Or vice-versa. But if he is not going to ball, then he will only be assessed as a batsman. So, I am little disappointed that Pandya did not bowl a single over. If he is fit, he can bowl four overs in T20Is, so he could have bowled a couple of overs. If he had got a breakthrough, it would have helped the team,” he added.

Pandya had undergone a back surgery in 2019, and since then has not bowled much at all, even in the IPL. Sehwag even questioned Kohli’s workload management statement.

“If there are no overs in Hardik Pandya’s workload, then I feel something is wrong. Kohli said that workload management is being done for all bowlers including Pandya. But it cannot be so that he does not bowl a single over. Fielding for 50 overs is also tiring, so if he bowls four-five overs in between, it would not increase the workload much. I don’t know who decides that Pandya’s workload has increased. Because since he has returned from surgery, he has not played much cricket,” Sehwag said.

“He missed the Tests. He has played 3 T20Is, in which he bowled four-six overs. The load of work has not even come on him yet since he has returned to fitness. If he was playing non-stop cricket across all formats, then I would have understood it. But he has no load on himself yet. He has only played T20Is. Maybe he might have said that he will not bowl 10 overs in ODI cricket, because if I get injured I might have to miss IPL.”