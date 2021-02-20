India vs England: Visiting English Side in Awe of Motera, 'World's Largest Stadium' The venue for the third Test between India and England, Ahmedabad's Motera stadium is all set to host a match after a gap of few years. As many as seven matches will be played here on the trot, starting with the Test match. Hailed as the largest cricket stadium, it has a seating capacity of 1,10,000.

The venue for the third Test between India and England, Ahmedabad's Motera stadium is all set to host a match after a gap of few years. As many as seven matches will be played here on the trot, starting with the Test match. Hailed as the largest cricket stadium, it has a seating capacity of 1,10,000.

Cricketers, current and former, who are at the venue for the series hailed it. Here are some of the reactions:

Stuart Broad said, "1st look at Cricket’s largest stadium 110,000 capacity pretty impressive ."

1st look at Cricket’s largest stadium 110,000 capacity pretty impressive pic.twitter.com/TvkPmti8y5 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) February 19, 2021

Rishabh Pant tweeted, "Fantastic to be at the new facility in Motera, great to see such world class facilities for cricket in Ahmedabad. Looking forward to taking the field here on 24th."

Fantastic to be at the new facility in Motera, great to see such world class facilities for cricket in Ahmedabad. Looking forward to taking the field here on 24th. @BCCI @JayShah pic.twitter.com/d15O7afdeB — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 19, 2021

Some stadium this is......and a bit of local music to help get through to the end https://t.co/FTrS8sTWHJ — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) February 19, 2021

My goodness!How spectacular does this stadium look for the next Test match in Ahmedabad?! 110K capacity. A Theatre Of Dreams! pic.twitter.com/kLfqvdX3J6 — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 19, 2021

Meanwhile, senior Pacer Umesh Yadav's fitness test, which will be conducted in two days time, will determine if he can join Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma in a three-prong India pace attack for the upcoming Day/Night Test against England. The Test, which will be played with the pink ball, will start here on February 24.

It is learned that the Indian team management wants to play to its strength and there could be a turner on offer with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel ready to exploit the conditions to the fullest. With Ashwin and Axar accounting for 15 of the 20 wickets in the second Test, India, keeping in mind the swinging pink ball under lights, might drop Kuldeep Yadav and include a third pacer.