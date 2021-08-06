India vs England: VVS Laxman Identifies Pattern in Rohit Sharma's Dismissals

Team India were on top of the proceedings till lunch on day two, and were placed at 97/0 at that time. Soon after, Rohit Sharma was caught by Sam Curran, off Ollie Robinson, after grinding it out in the middle. Then a mini collapse saw the Indians lose four wickets for just 15 runs. Something that seem to be happening quite often for the Indians now.

“The pull shot is one of the most productive ones for Rohit Sharma. He does not get into a conventional position, which is why a majority of his pull shots end up going in the air. I just feel the concentration lapse would have happened because of that run-out chance," Laxman said on ESPNCricinfo.

“And, since that morning session started, there were at least two or three misunderstandings between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. So maybe, lack of focus led him to play that shot. But when you can pull like the way Rohit Sharma does, you have to back your natural instincts… Unfortunately, he just holed out to the fielder in the deep."

Rohit once again squandered away a solid start and had scored 36 from 107 before getting dismissed. Before that too, in the WTC final, Rohit was out for 34 and 30 against New Zealand.

“It happened in Brisbane. He was looking to capitalize on the wonderful foundation he and Shubman Gill laid, when they were chasing that target. We saw that in both innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. He did all the hard work when the conditions were suitable for the New Zealand bowlers and then played at a ball that was wide outside the off stump," the former India batsman added.

“In the second innings, he got out leaving a ball, which he was supposed to play. It can be termed as a pattern. Having said that, Rohit Sharma will be pleased with the way he applied himself. He wants to prove that he is a more than capable batsman in overseas conditions. ‘I think he will definitely convert these starts to big scores in the coming innings."

