India vs England: 'Was Asked if Headingley Test was Ishant Sharma’s Last' -- Ashish Nehra

Ishant Sharma has been India’s premier fast bowler for over a decade now, but still, more often than not he is questioned regarding his form. Similar was the case after the third Test against England at Leeds. He went wicketless, and India lost the match by an innings and 76 runs.

His performance - 22 over and 92 runs without a wicket — was the worst among all the Indian bowlers who played in the match. Even though Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami confirmed that was nothing wrong with his fitness, a lot is made out of his slow approach to the run-up and multiple no-balls.

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra though is surprised that people have started wondering if this was Ishant’s last Test for India. “It will be too harsh on Ishant Sharma if we judge and discuss his place in the side after just one Test match. Somebody asked me yesterday, was Headingley Test Ishant Sharma’s last? I was very surprised that somebody even asked me that question,” Nehra said during a select media interaction organised by Sony Sports Network ahead of the fourth Test match at The Oval starting on Thursday.

“You can’t judge someone like an Ishant Sharma on one game performance. Yes, we have good four-five bowlers and there is a competition there but you don’t want to see a different bowler in every Test match,” he added.

“Ishant is someone who bowls a no-ball here and there so do Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. Yes, according to me, Ishant Sharma wasn’t looking in the best of the rhythms. We lost that test match so we are discussing that more. Ishant’s rhythm was not the reason we lost it. But don’t forget he missed the first game because of a niggle. In the second, it took him a while but because of experience of playing more than 100 Tests, he got back to his groove quickly and had a good Lord’s Test,” Nehra added.

Asked if Ishant will be replaced in the fourth Test, Nehra said, “Because of conditions in Oval, we might see Ashwin get a game in place of a fast bowler, whether it is in place of Ishant or Siraj, only time will tell,” Nehra said.

