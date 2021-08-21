India vs England: Wasim Jaffer Creates Meme of a Picture Featuring Prithvi Shaw Sitting on Rohit Sharma's Lap

Afterthe Lord’s victory in the ongoing five-match Testseries against England, Team India are making their wayto Leeds. The Men In Blue, whoare leading the series 1-0, will be eyeingto add another feather on their hat.As Team India left for Leeds, several pictures from the team bus were shared by the cricketers.Prithvi Shaw also posted a couple of pictures featuring Shardul Thakur, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane. However, one of the clicks created a lot of buzz on social media platforms. It also grabbed the attention of former Indian cricketer and analyst Wasim Jaffer. In the photo, Shaw is seen sitting on Rohit’s lap. And, Jaffer was ready with a meme.

In the meme, the former cricketer had referred to a situation which an individual usually faces in public or school buses. He wrote that adults usually say – “Bhaiyya when you get off please give this seat to me.” And further referring to Shaw sitting on Rohit’s lap, Jaffer stated that this what legends do.

Adults: Bhaiyya when you get off please give this seat to me.Legends: 😜 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/XyKQMcDg3B— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 20, 2021

Due to the unavailability of Ashwin and Thakur, Shaw was accompanied by Surya Kumar from Sri Lanka to the UK. Both the batsmen have played spectacular innings. It was an ODI debutfor Surya Kumar, and he made the most of it. India won the ODI series against Islanders by 2-1. The cricketer is yet to make his Test debut and is wishing to get to play against England in the ongoing series.

The third test will commence from August 25.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here