India vs England: Wasim Jaffer Lauds R Ashwin’s Heroics at Chepauk with a Singham Twist In the cricket history of India, Ashwin is ahead of the likes of Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and Bishan Singh Bedi as the country’s greatest match-winner with the ball in Test cricket at home.

Wasim Jaffer has a unique style to describe memorable events and actions from India’s matches. Cricket fans often look forward to his engaging posts and memes on Twitter. The former India opener took to his official handle on the micro-blogging site to laud the off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s heroics during the on Day 2 of the India vs England second Test match. He came up with an interesting meme to mark the swashbuckling all-rounder’s 5/43 and 50 (not out) in Chennai. The 42-year-old shared a meme inspired from a popular scene in the film Singham. The scene is a dialogue clash between Ajay Devgn and Prakash Raj’s corrupt politician character known as Jaikant Shikre.

India were 0-1 down in the series and would have increased its chances to miss qualifying for the final of the World Test Championship final, with another loss. Ashwin continued from where he had left in the previous Test and returned with a six-wicket haul in the series opener’s second innings. He delivered in one of the most crucial opposition innings for India at home in recent past.

After the defeat in the first Test, India had to make a big leap with the ball. That’s when the Tamil Nadu experienced senior put his hands up and rose to the occasion. With some assistance from his hometown pitch, Ashwin took advantage of the helpful wicket and was all over England.

In the cricket history of India, Ashwin is ahead of the likes of Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and Bishan Singh Bedi as the country’s greatest match-winner with the ball in Test cricket at home. Ashwin picked his 29th fifer in Test cricket and ran through the England batting line-up.

He was delighted to have got a five-wicket haul at his home ground and in front of spectators. Ashwin has inched closer to 400 wickets surpassing Harbhajan’s tally of 265 wickets at home.