India vs England: WATCH-Cheteshwar Pujara Finds the Most Bizarre Way to Get Dismissed
Pujara tried to pull Dom Bess but the ball ricocheted off the man at Short Leg (Ollie Pope) and found the fielder at Short midwicket (Rory Burns).
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 7, 2021, 4:12 PM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara, India's new wall in the middle, was out in a bizarre way against England on day 3 of the first Test match in Chennai. The elegant right-hander scored 73 painstaking runs which came off 143 balls and took 222 minutes but later he found the most unusual way to get dismissed.
WATCH - Is All Well in India Dressing Room? Mohammad Siraj Grabs Kuldeep Yadav by Neck
He tried to pull Dom Bess but the ball ricocheted off the man at Short Leg (Ollie Pope) and found the fielder at Short midwicket (Rory Burns). With this Pujara had to start the long walk to the pavillion as he tried what had just transpired between the two English fielders.
Earlier in the day, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant steadied India after a top-order collapse as the hosts reached 154-4 at tea on day three of the first test against England in Chennai.The duo put on 81 runs for the fifth wicket after India was reduced to 73-4 earlier in the session Sunday after spinner Dom Bess took the prize wickets of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane cheaply.
Mohammed Shami Resumes Training, Could be Available for Third Test - Report
At the break, Pujara was batting on 53 not out, while Pant played a counterattacking knock to be unbeaten on 54 off 44 balls, with India still trailing England by 424 runs.After lunch, England struck two crucial blows in the psace of 11 deliveries to leave the Indian first innings in tatters.Kohli was the first to go as Bess (2-28) found the Indian captain’s inside edge which was caught by Ollie Pope at short leg for 11. Two overs later, Rahane attacked Bess and a flying Joe Root took a diving left-handed catch at cover to send him back to the pavilion for one.
With India staring down the barrel of a heavy first innings deficit, Pant played a rescuing hand as he smashed 50 off 40 balls, including four boundaires and four sixes. Jack Leach (0-59) bore the brunt of his assault as Pant launched several sixes into the empty stands.
(With agencies)
