India vs England: WATCH-English Batsman Runs on Pitch; Virat Kohli Complains to Umpire Menon

Skipper Virat Kohli wasn't a happy man on the final two days of the first Test match between India and England. As the visitors started to build their lead, India's body language slumped with every moment as well. As tempers flared, Kohli lost it on English batsmen who were running on the pitch in order to complete a single.

Kohli knew India had to bat last on that pitch and that's why he objected to England's tactic. In this video circulated on social media he can be heard as saying: "Oye Menon (Umpire) Seedhe Run Bhi Beech Me Bhag Raha Hai Yaar Ye."

India were beaten badly in the first Test match in Chennai and with this win, England have taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. Skipper Kohli himself lamented the body language "Our body language and intensity was not up to the mark, second innings we were much better. We were better in the second half of the first innings with the bat, not the first four batters," said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.

An in-form England on Tuesday thrashed India by 227 runs in the first Test in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. After setting India a 420-run target, England bowled India out for 192 in 58.1 overs, with left-arm spinner Jack Leach taking four wickets and speedster James Anderson three. Joe Root had won the toss and England had scored 578 in their first innings and India posted 337, conceding a lead of 241. In their second innings, England made 178 and set a 420-run target for India and the hosts could not even cross the 200-run mark in reply before they were bundled out. The win for England also snapped India's unbeaten run in home Test matches that stretches back to February 2017, during which time India had not lost 15 Test matches at home.