India vs England, WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Removes Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope in Superb Spell

Jasprit Bumrah managed to remove England’s two solid middle-order batsman Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Pope in space of few overs as India clawed their way back into the Oval Test which looked set for a draw. Pope was the first one to be dismissed as Bumrah broke his defence and then removed Bairstow with a jaffer which jagged back sharply. Thanks to his quick-fire performance, India are staring at win with almost fifty overs to spare. Let’s not forget that England at one stage had an opening stand of more than hundred runs. WATCH:

And here is how he got rid of Ollie Pope who had top scored for the hosts in the final session.

Earlier Jasprit Bumrah became the fastest Indian bowler to reach hundred Test wicket. He achieved the feat in just 24 Tests as he removed England’s Ollie Pope for a score of just two runs. It was a classic one from ‘boom’ as he managed the break the defence of a solid middle-order batter who had top scored for the hosts in the first essay. Meanwhile, in doing so, he has achieved the feat of being fastest Indian to 100 Test wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah Nominated for ICC Monthly Award After Exploits Against England

Bumrah made this happen in just 24 Tests and is closely followed by legendary Kapil Dev who entered the 100 club on the back of 25 Test matches. He is followed by the likes of Irfan Pathan and Mohammed Shami who took 28 and 29 games respectively; they are followed by Javagal Srinath and Ishant Sharma.

